Professor: MVNU trip to Italy was superb

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University Art Professor John Donnelly, who led the “Be Charmed by Italy” tour for 27 others including students, along with a few other faculty, parents, an MVNU trustee and her 75-year-old mother, said the trip couldn’t have gone better.

MVNU’s art-related Italy trip, Feb. 22 through March 4, lasted 12 days and was the 13th such trip taken since 1995, he said. His students, as well as non-students, are offered a three-credit course, Art and Architecture in Historical Italy. Since a religious studies group from MVNU also travels to Italy, Donnelly’s group has been traveling there every other year, on even-numbered years since 2012. Each time they make the trip, they visit places such as Venice, Florence, Rome, The Vatican and Assissi.

And one big reason is they were always one step ahead of the coronavirus, he said Tuesday during a phone interview from home.

Currently, as a health precaution, MVNU, in cooperation with the Knox County Health Department, has asked eight returnees from the trip who reside in Knox County — four students and four adults — to place themselves under self-quarantine in their homes through March 19. They stay in touch with the county health department on a daily basis.

With Ohio under a state of emergency, after three coronavirus cases were confirmed earlier this week, the health department requested trip returnees to take their temperatures twice a day. Donnelly continues to teach his students online, with his courses involving painting, drawing and art history.

Everyone on the Be Charmed by Italy” trip, to Donnelly’s knowledge, is healthy and doing well. Those who live outside Knox County are asked to stay in daily communication with their health departments. What is so ironic about the severity of the novel coronavirus, Donnelly noted, which has now essentially shut down the entire nation of Italy, was that awareness and protection against the virus was hardly noticeable when the MVNU group first arrived. They stayed healthy throughout the trip, despite what was literally “spreading” behind them.

“This year, unlike previous years, there was not even a cold amongst anyone in our group,” he said. “It was the healthiest I’ve ever seen our trip members.”

The group flew on Delta Airlines from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan in northern Italy and its Lombardy region where the coronavirus outbreaks started. However, those outbreaks were in the rural parts of Lombardy and not yet in the city. Some airport guards and officers were wearing masks, but other than that the scene looked normal, Donnelly said. The group was screened briefly by having their temperatures taken by scanning devices against their foreheads. From there it was on to the passport checkpoint area, where no masks were worn.

Donnelly said the group had heard very little about the coronavirus warnings occurring outside of China when they traveled to Italy. There had been some concern over passengers aboard a cruise ship near the Italian coast.

From Milan they departed by bus to Venice, located along the Adriatic Sea. For the art history course, Donnelly instructed students early in the morning, following breakfast, about the historical sites they will see that day. They traveled out to view them for four to six hours, followed by typically having their late afternoons and evenings free. He told students the most important part of each site to study and they kept journals. During their trip, they stayed in four-star hotels and were accompanied at all times by a guide, Allesandro Riciardi, of Cultural Heritage Alliance tours, an educational tour company. At each city stopped in, they also interacted with a specific guide for that area.

Venice was enjoying its annual Carnival festival, similar to what would be their version of Mardi Gras, when Donnelly and his group arrived. Some people were wearing protective masks, but Carnival is an occasion when festival-goers wear masks at all times so it was not alarming.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its level three warning to avoid nonessential travel to Italy while the group was traveling southward in the country. There was a definite reason Italy was experiencing more coronavirus cases than other heavily touristed European countries like France and Germany, Donnelly said.

“At that point, Italy was about the only country that was scanning and screening people,” he said. “They were being progressive in how they were handling it.”

St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice, a popular historical landmark, did shut down for a few days. But it later reopened, Donnelly said. The group stayed in Venice just one-and-a-half days before moving on to Bologna, one of the food capitals of the world, and down into southern Italy, where the coronavirus had not yet entered. In Lombardy where they had left, meanwhile, some areas would soon become locally quarantined zones.

The one thing in the group’s favor was that as word of the coronavirus outbreak became more prominent from Lombardy, it meant waiting times in what are typically long lines, such as to visit the Sistine Chapel in the Apostolic Palace of Vatican City, were lessened. And, once again, the group thoroughly enjoyed its trip to Assissi, home of St. Francis of Assisi, the Coliseum of Rome and other major historical stops with many of them in Florence such as the statue of David.

“It’s so spiritual and peaceful,” he said of Assisi. “It’s an old medieval town on top of a mountain overlooking a valley.”

When the group returned home through Rome, and then flew to JFK International, Donnelly said what stood out is they were once again screened for coronavirus in Italy — but not at JFK. The United States had not yet worked out all of its screening protocols.

When the coronavirus dissipates worldwide and overseas travel returns to normal, Donnelly, whose wife is a trip chaperone, said they definitely plan to take the group again. MVNU students satisfy either their Exploration in the Arts or their Crossing Cultures requirements by taking the Italy trip.

More than one estimate, Italy contains 60 to 70 percent of the world’s most prized artistic treasures, Donnelly said. Much of that is because the Romans conquered much of the known world at the time, taking art and artifacts from Greece, Egypt and other places. And the Popes of The Vatican collected much of that art, and also enjoyed a resurgence of art during the Renaissance due to the brilliance of Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and Raphael.

“We all loved it there and didn’t want to leave Italy,” he said.