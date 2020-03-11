Knox County Jail to suspend visitations

From the Knox County Sheriff’s Office:

MOUNT VERNON – Effective immediately, and until further notice, the procedure for incoming inmates and visitors to the Knox County Jail will contain additional screening measures. In person visits and jail programs will also be temporarily suspended. The jail facility is a closed environment and the introduction of infected persons could severely impact operations. Both those incarcerated and those who watch over them are at risk for airborne infections.

Jail staff is using information provided by Knox Public Health and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to coordinate best practice procedures.

