Kennedy evokes GOP’s ‘founding principles’

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy was the keynote speaker at Tuesday night’s Knox County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in the Glenn A. Gallagher Center.

Kennedy evoked the party’s “founding principles” under Lincoln against the expansion of slavery and the equal right to freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and the “rule of law” under Reagan.

In introducing Kennedy, Knox County Republican Party Chair Chip McConville highlighted her law enforcement background and her rise from a Butler County Court of Common Pleas judge to a state supreme court judge.

Kennedy told the News that her law enforcement background allows her to see the world from a different perspective “behind the windshield of a cruiser.” She said a case is “not just a case on the desk” for her because she, while in law enforcement, had to make the decision whether to stop a car, answer to domestic violence calls and respond to other disputes.

Kennedy said she “leads on the front” and encouraged Knox County voters to look into the Lean Forward: Advancing Veteran Treatment Across Ohio initiative in which she is involved. Under the initiative, Ohio judges seek to better connect veterans in the criminal justice system with specialized treatment.

McConville said 2020 is a big year for the presidential race, however, “the justices (race) is next in line.” McConville stressed the importance of justices in the supreme court and said the party will focus on supporting and campaigning for its candidates in the November election.

In his speech, McConville announced that he has achieved everything he wanted to do as chairman and will not seek reelection after the primary. McConville honored Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan in his welcome speech and advocated for the party to have the “perseverance of Lincoln” and “the vision of Reagan.”

Ohio House Representative Rick Carfagna and Senator Andrew Brenner delivered the legislative update. Both state officials are from Delaware County but have been attentive to Knox County, McConville said.

Carfagna reported that his House Bill 13/Establish Residential Broadband Expansion Program has been referred to the finance committee. Carfagna emphasized the importance of internet access in rural communities to improving quality of life and elevating the labor force. Meanwhile, Brenner announced that Senate Bill 125/Expand Tax Deduction for 529 Education Savings Plan and Senate Bill 73/Alter Law Governing Yielding to Pedestrians in Crosswalk, among others, have been passed to the House with bipartisan support.

Bill 73 will require vehicles to stop and yield to pedestrians waiting at the curb of a crosswalk and remain stopped until the pedestrian has completely crossed the vehicle’s half of the road. Currently, the law requires vehicles only to stop and yield when a pedestrian is actively crossing the crosswalk.

Bill 125 will allow individuals in Ohio to receive a state income tax deduction by investing in other states’ tax-preferred education savings programs — also known as “529 plans.” Currently, the law allows a state income tax deduction only for contributions to Ohio’s 529 plan.

Brenner expressed that this bill aims to relieve some of the country’s student loan debt issues by encouraging people to invest in an education savings plan as an alternative to taking out large loans for a college they cannot afford.

A special honor was given to Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr as Republican of the Year.

McConville praised Starr for being an active member of the party and as a “dynamic leader” and a “bright shining star.”

Starr told the News that he was surprised to receive the honor because there were so many accomplished candidates in the room.

“I’m still in shock,” Starr said, setting up the donation table after the dinner. “I did not see this coming. … I still consider myself a newcomer in the party.”

The dinner’s Fund-A-Cause call for donations received over $7,000 by the end of the night. The largest individual donation was $1,000. The fund will go toward campaign efforts, such as mailers.

“Please get out there and exercise your right to vote,” Starr urged.