SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — Jenell Frances Stanley, 94, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home in Sharps Chapel, TN, with her loving family by her side.

Retired from the Kroger Bakery after 22 years of service.

She was born July 5, 1925, in Fultz, KY, to the late Commodore P. and Mary E. Littleton. One of 10 children, Jenell out-lived all of her siblings: brothers, Ralph, Joe C., Glen T., James A. and Bobby Gene Littleton; sisters, Minnie F. Garrison, Beth Burkholder, Pauline Pope and Emma Jane Damron. Also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Deborah Stanley.

Survived by loving husband of 75 years, Thomas E. Stanley; devoted sons and daughters-in-law, James “Phil” and Mar Hartley-Stanley of Sharps Chapel, TN (with whom Jenell and Thomas made their home), and Joseph P. and Tina Stanley of Childersburg, AL; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be received visitors from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Aaron and Delmos Boggs officiating. Entombment Northlawn Memory Gardens, 7060 State Route 3, Westerville.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a local hospice of your choice in Jenell’s memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stanley family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.