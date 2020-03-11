“Together again”

HOWARD — James F. “Jim” Reed, 91, of Howard passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1928, in Mount Vernon to the late Clarence and Clara (Fisher) Reed. Jim was a Veteran serving in the United States Army in Company A, 1st Tank Bn. Fort Hood, Texas. He retired from Sunshine Biscuit in Loudonville and was a farmer and has been an Amity area resident for over 85 years. He loved the Lord, his wife, family and friends, the Army, and the outdoors.

Jim is survived by his son, Kevin (Jean) Reed; two grandchildren, Michael (Heidi) Conkle, Wendy Stiltner; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Hayes Reed.

A graveside service, with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council, will be held on Monday, March 16, beginning at 1 p.m. in Amity Cemetery.

