Fredericktown Board of Education shares information

FREDERICKTOWN — During the committee report portion of Fredericktown’s Board of Education meeting, many topics were touched on including a public meeting to be held about the coronavirus.

Susan Hayward, Fredericktown schools superintendent, shared information about several upcoming meetings happening in the community relating to the virus.

“I would like to state that we are having a community meeting in the elementary gymnasium Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.,” Hayward said. “The Knox Public Health is coming in to share information on the coronavirus with our community.”

There will also be an emergency operation plan meeting today at 8 a.m. Hayward said this is a meeting with the school district, the village and the county to update their emergency operation plan. She stated that the Ohio Department of Education sent a notification out to all school districts informing them that it would be in their best interest to update their emergency operations. During her Fredericktown Community Development liaison report to the board, she stated that there will be a speaker coming to the community on March 19 at 6 p.m. to speak about the virus as well. Patty Miller, a board member, gave her legislative liaison report and spoke about a recent bill, Senate Bill 212, passed in the senate. Senate Bill 212 would allow developers and owners to build new homes in designated areas that would be exempt from property taxes. “If we’re going to remain a property tax-funded school system in the state of Ohio, districts that are public schools are going to take double hits if they don’t work out this EdChoice funding to hold schools harmless,” Miller said. While Miller doesn’t expect much building will be done soon if this bill passes she said it will have a huge impact on their school district. The board also: •Began the meeting by recognizing the men’s and women’s select choir who went to Ohio Music Education Association Solo and Ensemble, state qualifiers for fall and winter sports and the winners of the Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities coloring contest and essay contest. •Approved the treasurer to participate in the “Ohio School Comp” Worker’s Compensation Group Rating Program for 2021 at the cost of $390. •Approved the superintendent to accept bids for eRate Category 2 services. •Approved the superintendent to accept the eRate bid from META Solutions and enter into a 60-month contract for Lease Lit Fiber, basic firewall protection services and a minimum of 200 Mbps Internet services, not to exceed $19,572 annually with an estimated cost to the district of $7,828. •Approved a motion to amend and renew the rental agreement with The Laurels of Mount Vernon from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. •Approved a motion to renew the rental agreement with Servants in Fellowship that will run from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. •Approved various personnel including volunteers, student teachers, tutors and coaches.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @