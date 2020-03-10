Voting location change for Mount Vernon precincts

MOUNT VERNON – Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities. The Knox County Board of Elections website (www.co.knox.oh.us/boe) will have the most up to date information on what locations have changed.
CORONAVIRUS LINKS
-
Stay informed mvnu.edu
-
Coronavirus knoxhealth.com
-
Coronavirus cdc.gov
-
Coronavirus Research nih.gov
-
Coronavirus Emergency who.int
-
Coronavirus World Map Map (John Hopkins CSSE)
-
News from the Associated Press apnews.com
-
Ohio Department of Health: Coronavirus coronavirus.ohio.gov
Currently, the location being relocated is:
The Glenn Gallagher Center
1451 Gambier Road
Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050
Those previously voting at the Gallagher Center will now go to:
Mount Vernon Academy Dining Hall
751 Fairgrounds Road
Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050
Additionally, the Board of Elections encourages voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or dropped off at the Knox County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30am to 7:30pm.
* * *
Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews
Previous Story