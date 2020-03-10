Voting location change for Mount Vernon precincts

MOUNT VERNON – Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities. The Knox County Board of Elections website (www.co.knox.oh.us/boe) will have the most up to date information on what locations have changed.

Currently, the location being relocated is:

The Glenn Gallagher Center

1451 Gambier Road

Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050

Those previously voting at the Gallagher Center will now go to:

Mount Vernon Academy Dining Hall

751 Fairgrounds Road

Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050

Additionally, the Board of Elections encourages voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or dropped off at the Knox County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30am to 7:30pm.

