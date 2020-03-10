CENTERBURG — Terry Welch, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Centerburg Pointe. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. The Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the family of Terry Welch.

