SHELBY — Stephan Faulkner, 71, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Mount Vernon. Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services following at 6 p.m.

