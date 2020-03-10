Mount Vernon to host alumni baseball game

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School baseball team will host its inaugural Alumni Game on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Second-year head coach Nate Hunt wishes to bring back players of many different eras to meet old teammates, share stories and surround the program with great people from the past. The day will also feature a ceremony for former baseball and current girls basketball coach Doug

Savage, whose 21 years of coaching built a winning program and whose No. 1 will be retired by the team.

Coach Hunt would like for former players to spread the word to other former players. For more information contact Coach Hunt (740-404-8148), Coach Franz (740-504-5098), Joel Laslo or Josh White (740-501-4261).

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews