Mother’s milk bank opens Knox County drop site

COLUMBUS — The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank is celebrating the opening of a new milk drop site at Knox Public Health with a grand opening event on Friday, March 20, from 1 – 5 p.m. Located at 11660 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon, Knox Public Health will house a freezer to store donated human milk, which will then be transferred to the milk bank in Columbus at no cost to the donor. The freezer was purchased with funding from Women United, a program of United Way of Knox County.

The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank, under the guidelines of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), provides pasteurized human milk to those infants whose mothers are unable to provide milk to nourish their babies. It is one of just 29 milk banks in North America – 26 in the United States and three in Canada.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new milk drop to make donating even easier,” said Chris Smith, RN, outreach coordinator and lactation consultant at the milk bank. “With this new milk drop, approved donors in and around Knox County can conveniently donate their milk. Pasteurized donor milk is liquid gold for babies who need it. In 2019 alone we distributed nearly 376,647 ounces of milk all over the country – that’s about 3,000 gallons! Just one ounce can feed a premature infant for three days, so every little bit helps.”

The Knox County site marks the eleventh OhioHealth milk drop location in Ohio. The donated milk is distributed throughout North America to babies in need.

“We are very excited about the opening of the Knox County WIC Milk Drop,” said Heidi Myers, a certified lactation counselor who spearheaded the project for the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program at Knox Public Health. “The drop site will enable us to provide a safe and trouble-free way for nursing mothers to share their milk with medically fragile infants and children.”

The milk bank, which is located in the OhioHealth Eastside Health Center in Columbus, relies on donations from healthy, lactating women who generously provide milk to help other babies. Interested donors are encouraged to email milkbank@ohiohealth.com or call 614-566-0630 to arrange a screening phone interview prior to the event.

To become a human milk donor, mothers must take part in a screening process to ensure the quality and safety of the milk. This process includes a phone screening to verify eligibility, completion of a medical and lifestyle history review, a signed medical release from the donor and physician and consent to receive a blood test to screen for HIV, HTLV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and syphilis. The donated milk is pasteurized, frozen and distributed by physician prescription.

