Middle school tennis club to start

MOUNT VERNON — The Kokosing Valley Community Tennis Association A middle school tennis club for sixth- through eighth-grade students from Knox County, Clear Fork and North Fork schools is forming. Play will start on March 16 and run through May 8 at the Mount Vernon Memorial Park tennis courts. Practices will run from 5:30-7 p.m., with matches starting at 4 p.m. Home and away matches will be scheduled against area schools and club teams, and schedules will allow players to accommodate other spring sports. Matches will not be scheduled during Mount Vernon spring or Easter breaks. Players of all ability levels are welcome. There is a fee, which includes lessons, team shirt and matches. For more information, contact Steve Tier at mvtennis@yahoo.com, or call 740-393-5985, ext. 6362. To register, visit www.facebook.com/kvctamsc/.

