WILLARD — Lavina Augusta Foos, 102, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020, at The Willows of Willard Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Charles Foos.

She’s survived by two children, Donald (Heather) of Willard and Kenneth (Ruth) of Erie, PA. She has four grandchildren, Donald Foos II (Heidi), Michelle (Foos) Nestor (deceased), Kenneth Foos II ( Robin), and Sara (Foos) Salem (Michael). She has eight great-grandchildren: Katlyn, Nathanael and Sean Nestor; Joseph, Meghan and Amanda Foos; and Kenneth III and Katherine Foos. She is survived by a nephew, Harold Ladd (Johnelle) and sister-in-law, Freeda Caldwell. (A sister-in-law, Margaret Miller, preceded her in death.)

Lavina was born to Charles and Bertha Rose; her sister, Annamae and brother, Walter are deceased. She graduated North Central Bible College, MN, later marrying Charles Foos of Mount Vernon. In 1954 they both graduated Life Bible College, Los Angeles, CA, with ministerial degrees. They then both pastored Foursquare Gospel Churches in Ohio and Pennsylvania until they became managers of church Camp McPherson, Danville, in 1968 until their retirement in 1985.

Her interests included playing the piano, gardening, sewing, needlework, knitting and crocheting, as well as being an avid reader. At age 100, she was crocheting newborn hats needed for babies at pregnancy centers. In 2007 she moved to Huron Manor Apts., Willard.

She faithfully attended the Willard Alliance Church; her memorial service will be held there Thursday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon, with the Memorial Service beginning at noon with Pastor Bart McKelvey officiating.

Burial will be at the Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may give to the “Tia Linda Ministry” POB 1486 Santa Clarita, CA 91386. (This was her favorite mission project for children.)

