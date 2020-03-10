Coronavirus | News

KCH announces visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

MOUNT VERNON — Due to the evolving information related to the spread of Coronavirus in the United States, and with guidance from Knox Public Health, Knox Community Hospital will be taking the following steps as part of ongoing efforts to ensure community safety.

As of Tuesday, KCH is restricting visitors to immediate family members or a significant other only. These restrictions will apply to all areas of campus (including public areas such as the cafeteria) until further notice. Certain clinical spaces such as the Intensive Care Unit and the Birthing Center may further restrict visitation to those areas.

•Visitors must be 12 years old and older.

•All clinical areas will remain open to patients.

•During this time, visitors will be asked to check-in with a staff member.

•The KCH Gift Shop will be closed.

•The KCH Cafeteria will be open to employees, patients and permitted visitors, but not to the general public.

Updates will be made as necessary to KCH’s webpage, www.kch.org. The hospital further encourages everyone in our community to follow the guidelines offered by Knox Public Health.

 

