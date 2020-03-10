Obituary

James ‘Jim’ F. Reed

HOWARD — James “Jim” F. Reed, 91, of Howard, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James “Jim” F. Reed.

 

