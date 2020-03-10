Gently used and new purses needed for Women United fundraiser

MOUNT VERNON — The United Way of Knox County is accepting donations of new and gently used purses for the fundraiser “Power of the Purse,” to be held Friday, May 1, at the Gallagher Centre, 1450 Gambier Road, Mount Vernon.

The “Power of the Purse” event is for women who enjoy and appreciate a variety of styles of both new and gently used purses. The evening includes dinner and networking, a silent purse auction, an exciting live purse auction, and a boutique to purchase secondhand purses. The gently used purses will be sold on the “Bag Lady Boulevard,” which is a selection of purses at rock bottom prices.

Proceeds from this event will be used toward the 2020-2021 Women United Initiatives, which include grants to support local ROX program, Recovery Housing for Women and Children and other initiatives that benefit women and children. ROX (Ruling Our eXperiences), is an ‘evidence-based’ co-curricular program, which helps empower girls from 4th grade through high school. The focus is to address and develop positive self-esteem, healthy relationships, leadership capabilities, academics, social media issues, stress and coping, cyberbullying and safety and self-defense prevention for girls throughout Knox County.

If you would like to donate either a used purse in good condition, or a new purse, you may drop them off at the United Way office, located at 305 East High Street, Mount Vernon, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, contact Lindsay at United Way at 740-397-5721 or lindsay@uwayknox.org

