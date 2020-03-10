MOUNT VERNON — Donald D. Newland, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Lima, to the late Murel and Alice (Henry) Newland.

Donald graduated from Blume H.S. in Wapakoneta. He then received his BA from Ohio Northern University, BA of Divinity from Oberlin School of Theology and a Doctorate of Ministry.

He loved the Lord and serving the churches and his community at large. Don served at United Methodist Churches in Saguache, CO, Rochester, Grafton, Utica, Sunbury, Columbiana, Greensburg, Hopewell and Epworth, in Gambier and New Guilford Branch. Don’s ministry involved church building, youth programs and pastoral care. Additionally, he was active in numerous civic organizations and furthered his outreach by rehabbing a significant number of houses in his retirement.

Don’s interests included Civil War history, reading, fishing, watching sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irma (Benny) Newland; his children, Wesley Keith (Alice) Newland, Timothy Jay (Penny) Newland, Todd David Newland; grandchildren, Keith (Christi) Newland, Michelle (Tony) Kruessel, Lauren Newland, Jordan (Danielle) Newland, Jamie Colley, Mollie Kinney and Todd Kemp; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Luella, Madelyn, Trent, Alexis, Cory, Noah, Merrideth, Tiffany and Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Emma, Kaylee and Phoenix; many brothers and sisters -in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his three brothers, Bob, Norman and Charles.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 11, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon, where funeral services will be held on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joe Beran officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery of Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in Don’s memory.

To express a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.