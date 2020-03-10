Developer requests abatement

MOUNT VERNON — A North Canton senior living company will be approaching Mount Vernon City Council with a request for a reduction on their property taxes for a new 81-unit facility.

Lemmon Development announced its intention at Monday’s council meeting to seek an 80 percent abatement on property taxes for the yet-to-be constructed facility for 10 years. It is requesting the abatement through the county Enterprise Zone (EZ) program.

If granted, Lemmon would only pay taxes on 20 percent of the real estate tax value of the facility. The facility will be located off Venture Drive on a 5.5-acre parcel behind Bob Evans, Tony Perez, with Lemmon, said.

EZs grant tax abatements on new construction and are an economic development tool used to attract new, and retain businesses. The government agencies that approve them lose out on the new property tax revenue (under the proposed EZ, for example, the city will only get their share of 20 percent of property taxes) throughout the life of the agreement, but stand to gain by the creation of new jobs and payroll tax revenues.

To keep the EZ, the business must meet certain benchmarks, including a projected number of new jobs. If the business does not meet the job numbers, the EZ can be revoked. Once the term of the EZ is over, the business pays the full property tax.

Schools tend to be the biggest losers in EZs, as they receive less new property tax revenues than they would have were the EZ not in place. Area Development Foundation Vice President Jeff Gottke said Lemmon is prepared to agree to payments to Mount Vernon City Schools and the Knox County Career Center reflecting the lost revenues, being “paid as if there were no (abatement) in place.”

Perez said the facility will create 82 jobs with an estimated payroll of $1.7 million. Lemmon will construct the facility and serve as owner/operators, Perez said.

In other business, City Law Director Rob Broeren made his case to the council for a second assistant law director.

Broeren said of the 251 days he and Assistant City Law Director Brittany Whitney were in court in 2019, they resolved 132 OVI and 109 domestic violence cases, as well as other criminal and traffic cases. Broeren said his workload is increasing as City Safety Services Rick Dzik is asking for a review of all city contracts before they are signed.

Broeren proposed that the new assistant law director would take over most of his criminal caseload. Broeren said he could then focus on civil matters before the city; he would not completely give up criminal and traffic court as “there’s too much of it.”

Broeren further stated that the city is looking to transition to electronic contracts, and he can also help the engineer’s office with that.

Council held a second reading on the ordinance to create the job Monday.

The assistant city law director’s job would be full time with a starting salary of $50,000. The salary is included in the city’s 2020 budget, Auditor Terry Scott said.

Council was presented with a street paving project list totaling $874,536.14 for three streets, four alleys, parking and a basketball court at Shellmar Park, and a curb and gutter project on Ohio 229. The list was approved to go out to bid by the council.

The list is new after a dozen streets on an earlier list were cut due to Columbia Gas doing work in the roadways, according to City Engineer Brian Ball. Among the streets cut was Dixie Drive, which Ball said he promised residents would be paved this year.

Ball said the city has been working with Columbia Gas to try and coordinate paving projects with gas line repairs. Ball said there is no point paving streets when Columbia Gas is going to come in and re-open the new surface to do work.

Council further approved Dzik to bid out and enter into a contract for the Eastmoor Drive waterline improvement project.

The project would connect dead-end pipes at Eastmoor, Upland Terrance and Dogwood Terrace, which would then run to a dead-end pipe serving Country Court nursing home. Connecting all the pipes will create a loop where there were only dead-end pipes before. The loop will be completed by flowing into mains at Coshocton Avenue.

The water line on Eastmoor will need to be completely replaced, Ball said, as will the line at Country Court. The project is estimated at $850,000, Ball said.

Council further approved a request by Ball for engineering services at the wastewater treatment plant to lay the groundwork for a solution to problems posed by the number two digester failing. The engineering will look at repairing the digester — estimated by Ball as anywhere between $1 million to $5 million — but will also examine how the plant can better treat sludge. The digesters prepare the sludge to be shipped out of the plant.

Meg Christie, salon manager for Finishing Touch Day Spa on West Vine Street, asked the council to consider changing on-street parking around the salon from 24-hour to four-hour parking. Christie said employees from a business across the street have been using on-street parking when the business provides off-street parking. She said the on-street spaces would be convenient for the salon’s customers.