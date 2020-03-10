Centerburg takes steps to prepare for disease

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg Local School District is taking measures to help stop the spread of disease as the topic of the coronavirus came up during the Monday night board of education meeting.

Randy Bradford, the transportation supervisor at the school, talked to the board about what they are doing to prepare the school against the spread of viruses.

“We know the coronavirus is a big topic right now,” Bradford said. “What we’re doing here at the schools to try to prepare for that (is) we kind of increased our supplies of disinfectant.”

He demonstrated an electrostatic sprayer that is part of a program he put in place last year. The sprayer dilutes the disinfectant as it is sprayed across any surface. The disinfectant takes about five minutes to completely dry down but the surface will be clean until it is touched again. The idea, Bradford explained, is to spray down the buses and the different school buildings.

“We’re going to keep an eye out on (the coronavirus),” Bradford said. “I think by doing this, by increasing our disinfecting, should control not only the coronavirus but also the flu viruses.”

“We have ordered extra supplies,” Mike Hebenthal, school superintendent, said. “We figured that (we can) have it on hand if needed and if we don’t, we don’t order as much next year.”

Hebenthal said that they’re not going completely nuts about over-preparing for the coronavirus but they are trying to get ready for if the time comes that the school has to be shut down. The decision to shut a school down does not come from the local school board but public health officials such as the Knox County Health Department. In case the school does get shut down and have to go into the 14-day quarantine, Hebenthal said they are hoping to work things out to still provide services through email and online classes.

“We’re better off to be prepared if it doesn’t happen or it does happen,” Hebenthal said. Both Hebenthal and Bradford both encourage people to wash their hands properly to also help stop the spread of viruses.

The board also heard from Michael Funk about his Eagle Scout project that he would like to do for the school. He has previously talked to Hebenthal and his scout leader and the scout council, all of which think it will be a good idea.

“I would like to erect a flagpole by the softball field in the back by the scoreboard,” Funk said, “so that when they play softball they have a flag to looks towards.”

The flagpole would stand 25 feet high and would require a slab of concrete at the base. He would also like to include a plaque at the base to honor veterans. He believes that the community will greatly appreciate it. Hebenthal said he recommends Funk to do his project. The board approved the project to move forward.

The board also:

•Heard from Christina Barnard, Spanish teacher, Amber Thomas and Sequoia Byerly, two members of the Spanish Club, about the recent food festival the club held. Students in the Spanish classes prepared food from seven different Spanish speaking countries and students at the high school got to taste test them.

•Heard from Barnard about the school’s Belize trip in June. The educational travel company they are working with is keeping a close eye on the virus to guarantee the safety of the trip.

•Approved several donations including $647.71 from CABC Touchdown Club to the athletic fund, $350.77 from Dan Huffman to the Cafeteria fund, $500 from the Knox County Foundation to OSA and a $75 anonymous donation to the FFA.

•Approved the Knox County Educational Service contract for the fiscal year 2021 at $612,048.55.

•Approved an overnight trip for the eighth grade to Gettysburg, Pa., in May.