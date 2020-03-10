CDBG grant hearing held by county

MOUNT VERNON — Handicapped-accessible doors — on the west-facing entry of the Knox County Service Center, and the Chestnut Street facing the entrance of the Knox County Courthouse — were among the federally funded grant projects recently discussed by Knox County Commissioners with their grant expert.

Township and village officials in Knox County also set their grant funding priorities during a public hearing Thursday with Amy Schocken, the county’s grant consultant from Community Development Consultants, Inc. Meeting first with county commissioners, and then the larger group for the hearing, she described what grants are available through the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Program for the 2020 Program Year. Many federal grant applications are required by June 17, and Schocken helps the local governments write them.

This is Knox County’s allocation year for the CDBG Allocation Program, Schocken said, explaining that the allocation year for a government entity comes up every two years. It means up to $150,000 should be sent Knox County’s way in the coming months to spend on eligible activities, with at least 51 percent of all grant funding required to be spent on projects benefiting low-to-moderate income persons “or to eliminate slum and blight.” The grants funds are administered through the Ohio Development Services Agency’s Office of Community Development.

County Administrator Jason Booth spoke with Schocken and commissioners about the need for handicapped-accessible doors, and he will soon be meeting with an architect for a project estimate. The project would be financed through the allocation program. One door fitted with handicapped-accessible features, including push-button entry both inside and outside the door, is the entry/exit door on the west-facing side of the Knox County Service Center. It would also need a bit of sloping work in the area of the gap between the sidewalk and door, or thrush, he said.

Booth said another door at the Knox County Courthouse, facing Chestnut Street, would also benefit from a handicapped-accessible door because of its location. A U-shaped ramp up to the door’s landing area may be required. Both projects are part of Knox County’s capital projects plan.

“I feel confident that we can probably get both projects done on that,” Booth said Monday of the $150,000 in allocation program funds likely coming to the county. But first for both projects, he added, would be seeing if they are even feasible as they would have to pass a historical review process. The county should know the status of its allocation program funds by April.

Schocken said the allocation program funds could also be used to cover the demolition costs of properties acquired by the Knox County Land Bank. But that would likely involve determining if any allocation funding remains after the county moves ahead on its handicapped-accessible projects.

Schocken informed commissioners that the county and City of Mount Vernon, through a grant partnership, are once again eligible for up to $750,000 in Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) funds. They can be used for private home rehabilitation, home repairs, construction of Habitat for Humanity homes, and tenant-based rental assistance programs.

Two Village of Danville officials discussed their highest priorities with Schocken during the public hearing. Mayor Joe Mazzari and Freedom Desich, village administrator, said Danville needs CDBG funds for two critical infrastructure projects. One involves storm sewer problems on Market Street near Main Street (US 62), which has been subject to several water line breaks, and has a damaged sidewalk. A similar need has occurred in an area near South Richards and Mickley streets, where storm sewer problems have resulted in flooding and standing water.

Schocken also said she is working toward a new project with the Village of Martinsburg, through a CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Grant of up to $750,000 for a low- to-moderate-income neighborhood. It would provide funds for sidewalks, street repairs and better drainage.

Schocken said a project needed by the Village of Gambier would also meet the critical infrastructure needs threshold. The village is seeking to make its public restrooms handicapped-accessible in the Gambier Community Center. An architect has estimated the project at $50,000, and the village is willing to contribute a matching amount of 50 percent, City Clerk Courtney DeCosky said.