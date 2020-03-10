Boatright big Monday leads Senior Stars

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon’s Evan Boatright scored 26 points and added three rebounds to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the Senior team, which beat the All-Star team 112-103 in the 40th edition of the Mount Vernon News Senior All-Star Showcase at MVNU’s Ariel Arena.

Boatright turned the contest into his own personal slam-dunk competition, recording eight dunks in the contest.

“It feels good,” Boatright said of his post-game honor. “It’s fun to come out here and have an All-Star game with everybody. My friends are all here supporting me. So, it’s a fun way to spend a Monday (night).”

Boatright went 11-for-17 from the floor, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

“I liked learning and meeting new guys,” Boatright said. “It’s fun to play with guys that you’re not accustomed to playing with. You learn a lot more about yourself and about the game when you play with (different) people.”

Northmor’s Hunter Mariotti added 21 points and Blake Miller added 19 points. Mariotti had eight rebounds and a pair of assists while Miller had a team-best nine boards to go with three assists and a pair of steals.

The Seniors Stars, which trailed by as many as four points in the second half, got a basket by Mariotti and then a pair by Miller with the first one being a 3-pointer assisted by Golden Knight teammate Alex Tuttle. Mariotti provided the helper on the second, which gave the Seniors a 72-71 lead with 14:43 remaining in the game.

“It was a lot of fun for me playing with all of these guys,” Miller said. “There were times when it was competitive. When it got close there, it got a little competitive. As the lead got bigger, we kind of relaxed a little bit. We knew it was going to be a little bit of fun, but a little bit of competition too.”

Centerburg’s Andrew Waddell briefly gave the All-Stars the lead back on the following possession. But Highland’s Branton Howard fed Mariotti for a basket to give the Seniors the lead at 74-73 with 13:55 remaining and they never trailed again. Howard had a team-high five assists.

Northmor’s Logan Randolph followed with a 3-pointer before assisting Howard on another to cap the 15-4 deciding run for the Seniors.

East Knox’s Nathan Whitney had 10 points and Kalvin Galwitz added eight points and seven rebounds. Gage Steinmetz also had seven rebounds and tried four times to knock down a 3-pointer, but couldn’t get one to fall. He finished with two points.

Mount Vernon’s Trey Grohe had 10 points and added three assists and a pair of steals.

The Seniors shot 45 of 92 from the floor, including a 15-for-46 effort from long range and led 55-48 at the break.

The All-Stars trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half. Cardington’s Danny Vaught’s put-back with 16:49 left pulled them within a point. He added a basket on the following possession to finally give the All-Stars their first lead at 66-65 with 16:27 remaining. Centerburg’s Hayden Sutton followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to four, setting up the deciding sequence.

Mount Gilead’s Nathan Rogers went 10 of 19 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from behind the arc and led the All-Stars with 21 points. He had eight rebounds.

“It was fun to come out here and just play some ball,” Rogers said. “It was fun to get a few dunks in and a few 3s in (because) that doesn’t usually happen.”

Fredericktown’s Terry Fearn, who won the 3-point competition with nine points in the pregame, added 18 points and six boards for the All-Stars.

Sutton and Vaught had 14 points apiece. Sutton added six rebounds and Vaught finished with five boards and a team-best five assists.

Cardington’s Cayman Spires chipped in 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Northridge’s Travis Neumeyer had 10 points and four rebounds and Ben Smith added eight points and a game-best 12 rebounds for the All-Stars, which shot 44 of 102 from the floor and 16-for-48 from long range.

The All-Stars won the rebounding battle 54-45 and the Seniors had 30 assists to the All-Stars’ 17.