MOUNT VERNON — Betty J. Page, 91, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Nursing Home. She was born April 9, 1928, in Mansfield, to the late Mick and Mary (Ridenour) Mayer.

Betty graduated from Mount Vernon High School and later worked and retired from Continental Can. She was very generous and volunteered her time to the hospital and to the Living Center in Mount Vernon.

Betty was a member of the Quilting Club and made many friends there. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, being around the water, cooking her famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy. Betty and her late husband, Charles, loved throwing parties and listening to big band music.

She is survived by her grandsons, Chris (Brianna) Page, Travis (Jess) Page; grandchildren, Alaezsha Mayo and Alivia Mayo-Lyon; daughter-in-law, Linda Conkle; brothers-in-law, Marvin and Lawrence Page; and special friend, Ralph Bross.

Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Page; and a son, C. Dave Page.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 12, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home; 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon. Burial will take place in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

To view this obituary or leave the family a condolence, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty J. Page.