Ariel Foundation engineering scholarships deadline May 1

MOUNT VERNON — The Ariel Foundation is now accepting applications for the James P. Buchwald and Tom Rastin Engineering Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Both scholarships are for $5,000 each and are awarded annually to multiple students of sophomore status or above who are enrolled at any four-year engineering college or university. All engineering fields of study will be considered for both scholarships. Awards are renewable as long as students remain in an undergraduate engineering school and maintain satisfactory academic status. New and renewed scholarship awards will be announced following the annual application and review process.

Eligible applicants must be a graduate of a Knox County high school or resident of Knox County at the time of high school graduation. Employees or family members of employees of Ariel Corporation or Ariel Foundation are not eligible. The primary selection criterion for the scholarship program shall be an applicant’s past academic performance. The Ariel Foundation will consider applicants who have achieved at or above a 3.0-grade point average for one year at an accredited college or university, prior to acceptance into an engineering college. Recommendations from instructors, personal qualities, and financial need will also be considered.

Knox County students who are pursuing an engineering degree at an accredited college or university should visit ariel-foundation.org/engineering-scholarships to review annual scholarship eligibility guidelines and to access the link to the scholarship application. Completed applications and all other required documents must be received by The Ariel Foundation no later than May 1 to be considered for both the James P. Buchwald and Tom Rastin Engineering Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Ariel Foundation is located at 121 East High Street in Mount Vernon.

