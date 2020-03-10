CHESTERVILLE — Ada Janice Nauman, 86, of Chesterville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Morrow Manor Nursing Home in Chesterville. She was born July 21, 1933, in Chesterville to the late Hoy P. and Mary (Dix) Squires.

Janice graduated from the former Chesterville High School in 1951, where she was a cheerleader and band member. She was the queen of the first National Dorset Sheep Show at the 1953 Ohio State Fair. Janice enjoyed high school, college and professional sports, raising sheep, and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for wonderful corn, potato salad and snickerdoodles.

Janice is survived by her sons, Todd C. (Melissa) Nauman and their children, Heather and Micaela Nauman and George O. (Judy A. Kellogg) Nauman and his children, Oren and Chance Nauman; and a brother, Warren C. Squires of Chesterville.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Nauman, in 2007.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Chesterville.

