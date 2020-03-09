Wydick leads Utica trio to promised land

HEATH — Utica’s 106-pound sophomore Wesley Wydick (27-5) will lead a young trio of Utica Redskins to the Division III State championships, next weekend. Wydick had already won both of his bouts on Day One of the DIII Central District Championships at Heath High School, assuring him of — at least — a fourth-place finish and landing himself a spot in next week’s State Championships. Wydick, however, wanted more.

“I was just ready to go,” Wydick said. “We were expecting to start (the championship bracket) around 12:30 in the afternoon. Then, they said it would start around 11 or 11:30, but I was still ready.”

Wydick defeated Northmor senior Dale Brocwell in a 10-1 major decision, landing him in the first place final against freshman Anwar Alli of Pleasant (44-1). Wydick put up a strong battle in the final, but lost a 3-0 decision to finish as Central District runner-up.

Brocwell went on to lose the third place final to Andrew Huck of River Valley, finishing fourth and gaining a state berth.

Also representing Utica at the state finals will be 113-pound freshman Clayton Smith (37-9) who finished fourth, despite losing twice on Day Two. Smith, the first Utica freshman to make it to state, lost a close 4-3 battle on Saturday to Griffin Stephen of Barnesville. Then he struggled to get past Shenandoah’s Alex Overly and gain a spot in the third place final against Newark Catholic’s Caden Canning, who won that final, 9-4, pushing Smith to fourth place.

Brock Wygle — the Redskins’ 120-pound sophomore — rounds out the threesome. After pinning both opponents on Day One, Wygle was pinned by Coshocton’s Lucian Brink at 1:06 of their match and dropped down to the third-place bracket. Wygle defeated Corey Keim of Tuscarawas Valley, 9-2, which put him in the third place final against senior Brayden Rittenhouse of West Muskingum. Wygle lost to the senior, 4-0, and wound up fourth.

The Redskins placed a freshman and two sophomores, but they could have had more state qualifiers, including Pierce Jordan a ranked 132 pounder, who didn’t pass his skin check just last week.

“It was awesome,” said Utica coach Mark Rakoczy. “Once Wesley made it, Brock and Clayton just stepped right up. It took us all day to get calmed down. We were just super excited. We expect Wesley to be a placer, but Clayton hasn’t been ranked all year. He was a dark horse and so was Brock. People were like, ‘Where did those guys come from?’ Their attitude over the last few weeks is that they have been really focused. They wrestled more like juniors and seniors, than a freshman and two sophomores.”

Donnell Marshall of Centerburg is going to the state as well. Marshall came out on Day Two and lost his 138 pound match to Brian Palmer (40-2) of Buckeye Local Schools, getting pinned at 1:38 of their match. It was the only loss he would sustain on Saturday. In the third-place bracket, Marshall pinned Tucker Pruett of Tuscarawas Valley at 2:34 of the consolation bracket, third place semifinal. Marshall went on to win the third-place final, defeating Nathan Cadle by a slim, 2-0 margin. Marshall is the third Trojans’ wrestler to gain a state berth during the tenure of coach Brian Wetzel.

“It’s one more step on the mountain,” said Wetzel. “This represents all of (Marshall’s) hard work on the mats. We have a lot to look forward to next weekend.”

Also gaining a spot in the state finals is Northmor’s Connor Becker (30-0), who pinned Andy Williamson of Mount Gilead at 1:06 of their 170-pound championship final matchup. Becker and Brocwell are just two of the five Northmor students going to the state finals.

Gavin Ramos of Northmor won the third-place final by default over Aiden Aiello of Bishop Ready, punching his ticket for the state finals. Northmor senior Austin Amens took the runner-up spot at 145 pounds after losing the first-place final on a 17-2 technical fall to Carter Chase of Pleasant. At 152 pounds, Niko Christo of Northmor placed second to C.J. Smith of Pleasant. Christo lost the championship final to Smith, 12-6.

Fredericktown’s Gene Fitzpatrick started Saturday in the 182-pound consolation bracket, needing three wins to have a shot at placing. He started the day by defeating Donovan Weddell of Elgin, before being defeated in the next round.