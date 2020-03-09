Letters to the Editor: Deadline for primary election

The deadline for letters pertaining to this year’s March 17 primary election will be Wednesday, March 11, at noon. Letters can be submitted to Letters to the Editor, Mount Vernon News, P.O. Box 791; dropped off at the News office at 18 E. Vine St.; or emailed to fmain@mountvernonnews.com.
* * *
The Mount Vernon News welcomes your views on subjects of public interest.
Letters submitted for publication must be legible and bear the writer’s signature, address and daytime telephone number for verification.
Letters must deal with issues and will be edited to 400 words. Thank-you letters will not be accepted.
Neither will letters from declared candidates.
No letters will be accepted concerning pending court cases.
Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days.
Letters to the Editor
Mount Vernon News
P.O. Box 791
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Please do not send as attachments.
Fred Main: 740-397-5333 or fmain@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews
