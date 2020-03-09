News

Governor: 3 Ohioans test positive for COVID-19

3:15 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

CORONAVIRUS

1st confirmed cases of new coronavirus

3 people test positive in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

This is a breaking news update; We will have more information in the Tuesday, March 9, 2020 edition and online.

Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state’s 1st virus cases

* * *

LINKS

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

Rules: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don’t attack other commenters personally and keep your language decent. If a comment violates our comments standards, click the “X” in the upper right corner of the comment box to report abuse. To post comments, you must be a Facebook member.

 

 

 