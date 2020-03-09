Governor: 3 Ohioans test positive for COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS
1st confirmed cases of new coronavirus
3 people test positive in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.
This is a breaking news update; We will have more information in the Tuesday, March 9, 2020 edition and online.
This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020
