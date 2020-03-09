Governor: 3 Ohioans test positive for COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

This is a breaking news update; We will have more information in the Tuesday, March 9, 2020 edition and online.

Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state’s 1st virus cases

* * *

