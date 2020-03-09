Photography

COJFD holds open house

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The new additions to the Central Ohio Joint Fire District station in Centerburg were celebrated Sunday. Cutting the ribbon are, from left, Marker Construction’s Rich Pontius, COJFD board members Eric Cochran, Tom Stewart, Dick Litzenburg, and Fire Chief Mark McCann. Tours of the new space were given as well as a chili cook-off.

