Athletes read to youths

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon High School football player Noah Humphrey, left, and former Ohio State University walk-on Russell Doup read to a group of kids gathered at Paragraphs Bookstore Saturday. Humphrey read “Can I Play Too?” and Russell read “Whistle for Willy” and “Snail Crossing.” Doup told a short story of how he was able to join the Buckeyes, a brief recap of his five years and playing for coaches Jim Tressel, Luke Fickle and Urban Meyer. Kids and parents were able to check out his championship rings and try on his helmet.

