Two-wheel repair station

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A bike repair station was recently installed at the CA&C Depot in Mount Vernon underneath the eastern portico. The repair station includes a rack, tire pump and various tools needed to repair any bicycle issues.
