Testing process underway for MVPD sergeant’s positions

MOUNT VERNON — All of Mount Vernon Police Department’s corporals have signed up to take the civil service test for sergeant.

MVPD Captain Scott McKnight said the department’s four corporals are preparing to test for two sergeant positions. One of the positions opened up after Robert Morgan was promoted from sergeant to chief, and the second will open with the retirement of Sgt. Troy Glazier in April.

The test is scheduled for March 17. The test will be followed by an assessment panel that will focus on “key behavior traits” that city officials see as desirable for someone in a leadership position, Mayor Matt Starr said.

McKnight said the assessment panel, conducted by private firm Pradco, will involve a series of questions.

Interviews will start for two new patrol-level officers next week, McKnight said. The two positions were created by an act of city council to get officers in and trained before two patrol positions open; once the two corporals advance to sergeant, two patrol officers already in the PD will move up into the corporal jobs. That will open up two patrol positions.

A total of 16 applicants took the patrol-level test and all passed. The top seven scorers will be interviewed by McKnight and Morgan next week, and they expect to do two interviews per day.

McKnight further reported that a candidate has been selected for the parking officer position. The position is currently part-time, but there has been discussion to make it full time, McKnight said.

Parks and Buildings and Grounds

The elevator at the city plaza building broke down over the weekend but was back in service Tuesday. Ironically, the elevator is scheduled for a refit with modern parts this year.

Parks and Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter said faulty equipment caused the elevator to run non-stop. The motor did not burn out and the equipment has been replaced.

The Knox County Career Center Building Trades class will again be taking on a project benefiting the city. Carpenter said the class will do a roof replacement on a storage shed at the old street garage. As with previous projects, the city will provide materials and the students will provide the labor.

A new track hoe has been ordered for the cemetery that is smaller than the model it is replacing.

Carpenter said the smaller size will allow excavations without having to temporarily move as many tombstones.

Utilities

A broken valve may result in a boil advisory in the area of Sandusky Street from Belmont down to North West Street, Assistant Utilities Superintendent Ken Griffith said.

The valve is part of the Belmont water line replacement project. Griffith said he hopes it can be repaired; if not, the valve will have to be removed and replaced, necessitating a boil advisory.

Griffith further reported that the culprit behind failures at a lift station on Greenway Drive appears to be a type of sanitary wipe that someone has been flushing down the toilet. Griffith said problems can be avoided if residents check if a product can be disposed of into a sewer system or not before they flush the item.

The city will be clearing 3,000 feet of sewer line next week, cleaning and cutting out roots. The lines are on Adamson, Burgess and James streets, as well as an alley off Gambier between Center and Boyd streets. Some customers may experience a little backflow and should put the toilet seat down while the cleaning is being done, Griffith said.

Mayor

Starr said the contract for the annual July 4 fireworks show has been signed with contractor Magic in the Sky. Starr said the city is already ahead on preparing for the Independence Day festivities.

Starr further encourages residents to leave feedback on the county’s hazard mitigation plan. Comments can be left online at consultrsa.com/knox through March 8.