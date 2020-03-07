Mount Vernon street paving list scrapped

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council will have an entirely new 2020 street paving list to consider when it meets Monday.

City Engineer Brian Ball said a new list of streets for paving had to be drawn up after it was learned that Columbia Gas plans to do work under all but one.

The list previously presented to the council had 13 projects with an estimated cost of $1.23 million. There is approximately $550,000 available for asphalt resurfacing, with additional money available for alleys and chip and seal. However, only one street on the list — Eastern Star Road — will not see the gas company doing work under it this year.

Two of the streets on the list, Belmont and Dixie Drive, have had water line work that has affected the road surface.

Ball said that while the list has to be scrapped, he hopes to be able to work around the gas company so that Belmont, and part of Mulberry Street, can be addressed.

Ball said he sees no point in laying down a new road surface if Columbia Gas is going to come through and cut into it.

Council will hold a committee hearing on street paving from 7 – 7:15 p.m. The 2020 street paving resolution is up for a second reading during the legislative portion of the council’s meeting.

Also up for a committee hearing from 6:30 – 7 p.m. is an ordinance from the city law director’s office seeking approval of a second assistant law director. Law Director Rob Broeren has asked for the second assistant attorney so that he can focus on civil law issues for the city; the assistant would take Broeren’s criminal docket caseload. If approved, the hire will increase the number of assistant law directors to two.

The position, as drafted in the ordinance, will be full time and pay $50,000.

The final committee hearing of the meeting will hear information from Ball’s office on a proposed water line project in the area of Eastmoor Drive. The project would connect dead-end pipes at Eastmoor, Upland Terrance and Dogwood Terrace, which would then run to a dead-end pipe serving Country Court nursing home.

Connecting all the pipes will create a loop where there were only dead-end pipes before; the loop will be fed from mains on Coshocton Avenue.

The water line on Eastmoor will need to be completely replaced, Ball said, as will the line at Country Court.

Ball said he is trying to get council information on projects to council before the projects are finalized and ready to go.

Last year, the council was opposed to part of a water line project that would have examined extending water lines outside the city to the area of Harcourt Road. The project had to be scaled back at the last minute, and the Harcourt Road piece removed.

Another project to come before council Monday is the Sandusky Street water and sewer project. The project will replace existing lines running from Franklin Street to James Street that are under the roadway.

The lines are leaking in several spots and have caused damage to Sandusky from beneath, Ball said. Sandusky Street is scheduled for paving in 2021 as part of an ODOT project.

The project will further extend sanitary sewer lines to homes in the area of Stump Street in Clinton Township. The homes do not currently have public sewer and many are on septic systems or septic holding tanks.

Ball said no one will be required to tap into the sewer unless ordered to by the health department.