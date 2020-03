NEWPORT, Ore. — Michael L. Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. He was born July 30, 1961, in Mount Vernon to Carl E. and E. Rowena (Williams) Ryan.

Mike was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his parents, Carl and Rowena Ryan; brothers and sister, Dwight (Annita) Ryan, Barbara (Roger) Nethers, David (Jeannie) Ryan and Patrick (Tracy) Ryan.

A private graveside service will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica.

