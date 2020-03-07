How important do you think debates are in shaping voters’ choices?

“I believe that elections are vitally important. The idea that candidates get an opportunity to express their opinion and the public gets an opportunity to hear them and get ideas on how their platforms are going to be is great. They also get the opportunity to see how comfortable they are with answering the questions. That’s important for everybody.” John Spaulding, Fredericktown

“I think they are important. The questions that are asked often bring out the best responses and what the public needs to hear. The questions that are asked in a debate are some of the key elements. I think you get a feel for where the person is. Whether they are running for a local, state, or national office, debates are important.” Marilyn Hoffert, Mount Vernon

“I think debates are very important. That way you know from each individual candidate running where they stand on the issues.” Robert Casner, Mount Vernon

“I really do feel that debates are important. It gives everyone the opportunity to debate to the public and I’ve always been a believer that the community is owned by our taxpayers and residents. They need to be well-informed before they go to the polls.” Nancy Vail, Mount Vernon

“I think debates are quite important. If the questions are the right questions then you’ll get the right answers.” Bradley Schaaf, Martinsburg

“Debates are very important. I wish they were open to the public more instead of just staged questions.” Bonnie McCluskey, Mount Vernon

