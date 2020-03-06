Scams exploit emotions, fears; target the elderly

MOUNT VERNON — Consumer Educator Danielle Murphy from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented at the Station Break Senior Center Thursday about how to avoid frauds, scams and identity theft. Murphy also announced a new robocall unit to address the increased amount of computerized pre-recorded calls.

The robocall unit became active Wednesday. Overnight, the unit has received over a hundred calls reporting scams or robocalls, according to Murphy’s presentation.

The presentation was organized by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, focusing especially on an audience of senior citizens. Sheriff David Shaffer said they decided to host the event because recently law enforcement has seen an increase in fraud and scam complaints.

Seniors are often the targets of these scams because seniors tend to be more trusting, isolated and have more assets. They are less likely to report the crime due to embarrassment or are simply unaware that they have been the victim of a crime, according to Murphy.

Murphy introduced some of the common scams like the Grandparent Scam where a scammer poses as the victim’s grandchild in distress and asks for money; the Impostor Scam, in which scammers pretend to be officials calling from government agencies like the IRS, Social Security Office or even the police; and the Computer Repair Scam where cyber scammers pretend to offer technical services but in fact hack into the victim’s computer and/or trick them into giving up personal information.

Scammers will often ask for personal information, put pressure on the victim to act immediately and/or find excuses for the victim to keep the conversation secret. If a scammer is posing as a grandchild in financial or legal trouble, they might say they are embarrassed about the situation and want nobody else in the family to know, Murphy said.

The presentation outlined various ways to protect oneself from falling victim to a scam.

Creating a codeword or secret name between family members could help identify if a distress call is authentic.

When receiving a suspicious call claiming to be a government representative asking for payment or personal information, Murphy suggested politely hanging up and look up the legitimate number of the agency to call back.

Murphy stressed that caller IDs are not always reliable. Scammers can use technology to fake caller IDs or even phone numbers. One victim received a call with the ID displayed as their local police department, which is another scam tactic to scare the target into thinking they or their loved ones are really in trouble, Murphy said.

“Hang up the phone and look up the legitimate number… Don’t just take the person’s word or call back using the number they gave you,” Murphy said.

Murphy explained that, contrary to a common claim made by scammers, Social Security numbers do not expire. The IRS or Social Security office also do not call people on the phone.

Further caution is needed when searching online for agencies. Some of the top search engine results may in fact be scam websites, Murphy reported.

Some of the credit report websites claiming to offer free credit reports could ask for credit card information and repeatedly charge the victim on the card, according to a personal story Murphy shared about her father’s experience with such a website.

Murphy does recommend regularly checking one’s credit because unusual or unexplained poor credit could be a sign of identity theft.

Identity thieves can obtain personal information through scams or stealing financial documents in the mail. Murphy recommended shredding sensitive documents regularly to avoid the information falling into the wrong hands.

Three credit report companies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — offer one free credit report to each person every year, Murphy informed the audience.

“Our office would suggest calling one of those (every four months)… That way, three times throughout the year you are running your true credit report,” Murphy said.

Murphy also noted that every legitimate charitable organization has to register with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office (OAG) and urged people to confirm a charity’s legitimacy with the registry before donating.

Contact information for these resources can be accessed online at the OAG’s website.

Some of the more audacious scams happen in person. Scammers may pose as contractors to offer lawn or repair services to senior citizens and request a large sum of payment up-front but no work will ever be done.

Murphy also highlighted a 2010 case in Clintonville, Columbus where two female scammers “befriended” an elderly man and proceeded to gain access to his life savings, stealing over $850,000 before they were caught and arrested.

Scammers take advantage of people’s emotions — be it loneliness, fear, the desire to protect a family member or optimism that may lead victims to believe in fraudulent prizes or supposed romantic interests.

Murphy asked the audience to be vigilant, avoid volunteering personal information to strangers and report any scams or suspicious calls and mail.

Presentation attendee Sam Ingraham thought the presentation “went very well.” Ingraham learned about the presentation through the senior center and said he was fairly familiar with scam calls.

“What I do is, I have an answering machine,” said Ingraham. His answering machine receives over 20 junk calls each day, he said.

Another attendee, Karen Singrey, was also satisfied with the presentation and thought it should be offered more often.

When asked what information she found most valuable from the presentation, Singrey said: “The (agency) phone numbers or who to call.”

Anyone who wishes to report a scam call can text “ROBO” to the robocall unit at 888-1111 or visit ohioprotects.org to file a complaint online.

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Security Officer Tom Brown also reported that there will be a free document shredding day on Saturday, April 25 from 9-11 a.m. in the Knox County Service Center.