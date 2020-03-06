Judge candidates share similarities, differences

MOUNT VERNON — It was a civil debate between incumbent Jay Nixon and John Dilts as they took questions pertaining to the Knox County Juvenile and Probate race Thursday.

Both agreed on most points, but had somewhat different views. On the issue of whether a juvenile driver’s license should be taken away for traffic violations, both agreed that it is a good deterrent to hang over the youth’s head. However, they also said that taking away a juvenile’s license doesn’t necessarily teach kids anything, and what is needed is more education about driving laws. Nixon said he has had success with referring kids who go through traffic court to local education programs. Dilts said kids need that education before they get their license, taking up educational programs as they get their permits.