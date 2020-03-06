Judge candidates share similarities, differences

MOUNT VERNON — It was a civil debate between incumbent Jay Nixon and John Dilts as they took questions pertaining to the Knox County Juvenile and Probate race Thursday.
Both agreed on most points, but had somewhat different views. On the issue of whether a juvenile driver’s license should be taken away for traffic violations, both agreed that it is a good deterrent to hang over the youth’s head. However, they also said that taking away a juvenile’s license doesn’t necessarily teach kids anything, and what is needed is more education about driving laws. Nixon said he has had success with referring kids who go through traffic court to local education programs. Dilts said kids need that education before they get their license, taking up educational programs as they get their permits.
Dilts said juveniles don’t realize their actions behind the wheel have consequences until they walk into a courtroom.
Dilts and Nixon said incarceration for juvenile offenders should be a last resort, except for kids who present a danger to the community, and agreed that detention is not helpful for rehabilitation. Both support using in-county resources to help juvenile offenders.
Nixon said the “push is for more diversion” which touched on the educational aspects. As an example, he said there has been a decline in sexting cases involving juveniles, crediting a diversion program involving classes, court supervision and community service.
On contested wills, Nixon said it is his goal to avoid a civil trial. He said his court “acts as a mediator (to) get issues resolved.”
Dilts said that contested wills represent a fact-driven problem, in that the two parties differ in the facts presented. He said contested wills are settled by figuring out which will is valid, and then “rule accordingly.”
The rest of this article is available to our subscribers.
Do your part to support local journalism
Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors.
Already a subscriber? Log in
Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews
Previous Story
Next Story