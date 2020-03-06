Obituary

Jeffrey L. Colopy

MOUNT VERNON — Jeffrey L. Colopy, 62, of Mount Vernon, passed away Feb. 8, 2020 at his residence.

The Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve Jeffrey L. Colopy.

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

Rules: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don’t attack other commenters personally and keep your language decent. If a comment violates our comments standards, click the “X” in the upper right corner of the comment box to report abuse. To post comments, you must be a Facebook member.

 

 

 