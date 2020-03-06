Experience, transparency focus of sheriff’s debate

MOUNT VERNON — Sheriff David Shaffer proffered his experience in office and Danville Police Chief Dan Weckesser made a promise of transparency and said full coverage of outlying areas of the county is wanting under Shaffer at Thursday’s debate.

Weckesser said he believes that “taxpayers in outlying areas deserve” as much attention as “heavily populated” areas in Knox County. He said that currently the outlying areas are not getting as much attention.

Shaffer replied that his office is covering all areas of the county equally, and focuses patrols on areas that have higher traffic and criminal activity. He said he sends monthly emails to township trustees, reporting on calls.

Weckesser said he will assign a deputy to each township. Part of the deputy’s role would be to attend township meetings.

Shaffer implied that Weckesser does not have the experience to run the sheriff’s office. He stated that the sheriff’s office “may seem like” other law enforcement agencies, but is “much more complex than a village police department.”

Weckesser said he has been studying the sheriff’s office “for a very long time” and that he will take “the time and effort … to learn everything I need to know” to make the sheriff’s office run “efficiently, strongest and safest” as ever.

On the issue of transparency, Weckesser implied that some things at the sheriff’s office “were being swept under the rug” and mentioned the jail. He did not give specifics, but said he will run an open office where, if something happens, the public will know about it.

When questioned about what can be done to reduce the jail population, both candidates said more resources are needed that can get inmates with mental health issues connected to outside help. Both said they support substance abuse treatment programs offered in-house at the jail.

The jail is rated for 100 inmates and over the past several years has exceeded that number on occasion. Shaffer said the jail’s average population in 2019 was 88 inmates, up from 82 in 2018. Adding 24 beds onto the jail would cost an estimated $9 million, Shaffer said; he noted that there would also be the additional costs of housing those inmates and maintaining the space.

Weckesser said he would “reluctantly” expand the jail, but said he would do it if needed to keep violent offenders “behind bars (rather) than out victimizing our citizens.”

On the issue of contraband sneaking into the jail, Shaffer said steps have been taken to stop it. The jail has a body scanner for when inmates come in. Drugs have been snuck in through mail, and mail is now opened by jail staff, scanned and made available in video format. No physical copies of mail go back to inmates except for legal documents, Shaffer said.

Weckesser said he would put a trained K9 on duty at the jail, budget permitting. The dog would be used to check inmates as they come in and sweep the jail for contraband.