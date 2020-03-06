Devils steamrolled by No. 1 Fort Loramie

VANDALIA — Undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state, the Fort Loramie girls basketball team left no doubt that it’s deserving of elite status in its 84-24 win over Danville in a Division IV regional semifinal Wednesday night at Butler.

Fort Loramie used a stifling defense to nab 26 steals and force 30 Danville turnovers, turning much of it into offense.

When it was forced to run five-on-five, Fort Loramie showed patience in getting the shot it wanted and then crashed the boards for a second chance.

Danville seemed to have answers to breaking the press in the first couple of minutes. Cece Newbold and Hannah Duncan each scored off layups, the latter of which pulled the Devils within 6-4, after breaking the press.

Then, Fort Loramie really clamped down with eight of its 11 first-quarter steals coming during a 20-0 run that blew the game open.

“That’s why they’re the best team in the state,” Danville coach Matt Proper said. “It’s one of the best teams that I’ve seen in a while. They work really, really hard.”

Kenzie Hoelscher had 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Fort Loramie (25-0), which had 13 different players find the scoring column.

“We were just aggressive tonight on offense and defense,” Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel said. “Kenzie was awesome. She had her hands on (basketballs), she was grabbing rebounds and sprinting the floor hard. When (she sprints the floor hard), we are an unstoppable team.”

Marissa Meiring had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists; Ava Sholtis added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Taylor Ratermann had four assists and four steals for Fort Loramie.

“They work really hard and then they have depth to maintain that pressure level,” Proper said. “There’s no way you can simulate any other time than in game play.”

In falling by a big score, Danville is not alone this season. Fort Loramie has beaten 15 opponents by 50 or more points, including three tournament wins by over 60 points. The 14-point win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe in a district final Saturday was its closest margin of victory of the season.

“The intensity was so good and the focus was so good (tonight) from all top-11,” Siegel said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Brooklyn Hess led the Blue Devils (19-8) with nine points and Newbold added six points and seven boards.

Hess, Newbold, Duncan, Bobbi Berger, Erin Mickley and Ally Bower leave a legacy.

“They accomplished a lot this year,” Proper said. “We had no district championships in 17 years and (now the seniors) have two of them in the last four. They can hold their head up high and be proud of that.”

Fort Loramie advances to the regional final round for the third consecutive season, and will face Cincinnati Country Day on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Butler.