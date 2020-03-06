County joins opioid litigation plaintiffs through Memorandum of Understanding

MOUNT VERNON — Following an executive session Thursday with Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville, county commissioners signed a Memorandum of Understanding that joins them with other Ohio counties and municipalities, including the city of Mount Vernon, seeking to negotiate a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The county, which had initiated its lawsuit in 2018, has joined the One Ohio MOU, with private attorneys retained to work on the massive case involving the devastating impacts of the state’s opioid epidemic and the continuous “misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance” engaged in by the opioid-product producing industry.

“It’s basically a negotiating class action with the state, the counties, and the municipalities who have gotten on board with the opioid litigation and enables a global settlement of all the clients,” McConville said. Previously, Knox County and similar local governments had their own individual lawsuits, he added. The MOU gives them the negotiating power of a much larger group.

The “amalgamation” of cases will serve to streamline the overall court case process, particularly for settlement purposes, McConville said. The U.S. District Court of the Northern District, in Cleveland, is handling the litigation, with one anticipated outcome for all being a comprehensive global settlement that apportions the percentage of settlement funds municipalities such as Knox County would receive for opioid-related impacts. Numerous attorneys are involved in representing One Ohio plaintiffs, with Knox County represented by attorneys including those of the law firm Seif and McNamee of Waverly.

“We’ve already got a lot of pharmaceutical makers who have entered into certain settlements, and there are some where litigation is still pending,” McConville noted. Some of those settlements have involved large cities, such as Cleveland and Akron, and counties such as Cuyahoga. Some of those settlements were reached just before trials were about to get underway.

“I think everyone wants to resolve all of the claims that are out there,” McConville offered. “The MOU would put the group of municipal and county plaintiffs together with the state attorney general, which would unify and settle all claims within the state of Ohio, the cities, counties and all political subdivisions at once.”

As for what each county receives, he added, “there would be some kind of formula put together that would allocate the settlement across all of the plaintiffs.”

“When we joined the lawsuit, we had to provide a lot of detail on county expenses,” county Administrator Jason Booth said. “Hopefully that is factored into the settlement.”

McConville said each political entity has worked diligently to calculate its expended costs involving opioid abuse and addiction. There are criminal justice costs for Knox County and other counties and cities, and county Job and Family Services costs.

“One of the huge things we’ve had (in Knox County) is that home placements for juveniles has tripled, which has been associated with opioid and heroin use,” McConville said. “The lawsuit seeks compensation for the increased costs that go on.”

It is too early to tell where the court would order political subdivisions to put their settlement funds, but Booth said for Knox County it would likely go into the general fund.

“The overall settlement could be in the billions,” McConville said. “How much money Knox County will see, we just don’t know.”

“Whatever we get will not reach the threshold of what we spent,” Commissioner Thom Collier said.

The fiscal cost of the devastating opioid epidemic and the addictions is one matter. And then there is also the incalculable cost of lives lost and/or ruined, those involved in the case have said.