HOWARD — Charlotte Edith Loyd of Howard; “It would be a disgrace to tell one’s age. Age is something we as women never talk about. We are forever young!”

Mom started her new life March 4, 2020 and it was a beautiful sunny day. Mom was born on a Thursday, May 3, 1928 in East Prussia to Albert and Antonie Mikat.

After fleeing from the Russians during WWII, mom and her family made their way to Ellis Island and from there to Montana.

Courageously she picked up her German/English translation book and headed off to college to become a laboratory technologist. After school she met the love of her life, an airman, Daniel, on a street corner and three months later they eloped and that was the start of a 65-and-a-half year adventure, starting off with their son Carl (Lois) and then a daughter Carol (Rick). Life couldn’t be better, living the military life, moving state to state, exploring new lands, and teaching her children piano, the beauty of art, baking and gardening.

Mom’s greatest joy was her family and friends and the many get-togethers we all shared. Now Mom is with her sisters Helga and Lisa. I’m sure they are hooting and a hollering, loving every minute of the endless lives together.

Mom leaves her brother Horst, eight grandchildren and several great- grandchildren. Mom was also member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Danville.

