Violette Fisher

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Violette Anne (Swatik) “Vi” Fisher, 97, passed away after a three week illness in the early morning hours Sunday, March 1 while under the care of AHN Hospice and the loving attendance of the personal care staff in her suite at Trinity Living Center Personal Care Home in Grove City where she has made her home for the past five and a half years.

Vi was born Dec. 29, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to John A. and Anna B. Swatik. She lived in a Slovak neighborhood surrounded by her grandparents, aunts and uncles and spoke only Slovak until the age of five. She attended both English and Slovak schools and completely memorized her Christian catechism lessons in the Slovak language when she was confirmed. At the age of 12, her family moved to Fredericktown. In 1939, at the age of 16, she graduated from Fredericktown High School. Subsequently she earned her elementary teacher’s certificate from Wittenberg University. “Miss Swatik” began teaching 2nd grade at Elmwood Elementary School in Mount Vernon during the years of World War ll. She often delighted in remembering that her first salary was $1,010.

She also would recall that one of her students, James Fisher, would frequently speak admiringly of his older brother “Ed” who was serving in the Army in Europe. After the war some friends arranged for her to meet Ed on a blind date. It was love at first sight! They became engaged and married a year later Jan. 31, 1948, in the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon. Violette then took a hiatus from teaching to raise their four young children.

After Vi’s children had all reached school age, she returned to her profession in the classroom. In 1968 when Mr. Fisher was transferred from the Mount Vernon to the Grove City Cooper Bessemer plant, Mrs. Fisher began teaching in the Grove City Area School District where she taught 1st grade at Leesburg Elementary School until her retirement in 1985.

Violette was an active member of her community, serving as a volunteer for Grove City Area Meals on Wheels and Welcome Wagon. She was a long-time member of East Main Presbyterian Church where she had served as a deacon and attended regularly with her husband until her health began to decline. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary international society of women educators. Vi enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to bridge clubs in both Mount Vernon and Grove City. She loved to joke around with her friends and family and surprised many with her witty responses and word play.

When Ed and Vi retired in 1985, they began traveling and camping in their RV, visiting all 50 states and Canada. International travel destinations included Mexico, Czechoslovakia, France, Germany and Hungary. They also enjoyed spending winters in Texas and traveling numerous times to visit their children in California, Colorado and North Carolina. John Edward preceded her in death July 19, 2016.

Violette is survived by her four children: Michael Fisher and wife Vickie, Apex, NC; Karen DeWalt and husband Mark, Grove City, PA; Patricia Raymer, Long Beach, CA; Linda Zambelli and husband Bill, Glenwood Springs, CO. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jim Fisher and his companion Courtney, Raleigh, NC; Clayton DeWalt and his wife Casey, Acton, MA; Tara DeWitte and her husband Mark, New Castle, CO; Nick Zambelli and his wife Erica, Durango, CO; and six step grandchildren, Abby Cobb, Carolina Beach, NC, Kelly Westermann, Greensboro, NC, Josh Kaltenbaugh, Goldston, NC, Cory Kaltenbaugh, Cary, NC; four great-grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren, complete the family. Violette is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Szabo, Chagrin Falls; a brother, George Swatik, Westerville; brothers-in-law Dr. Clifton William (Marsha) Fisher, Allegan MI, and James L. Fisher (Barbara), Zanesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Violette was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joseph Szabo; sister-in-law, Margaret “Margie” Swatik; and brother-in-law, Louis Fisher.

Memorial tributes may be made to East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, PA 16127.

Family will receive friends in the Welcome Center of East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 East Main St., Grove City, PA, Friday, March 6, from 10-11:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Bill Hoffman officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.