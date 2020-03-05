Seniors’ stories drive puppet theater show

MOUNT VERNON — Students in a Community-Engaged Theater class at Kenyon College performed a puppet show Feb. 26 at Ohio Eastern Star Home.

The puppet show was also a creative collaboration between the Kenyon students and the senior citizens who live in the assisted living facility.

The puppet show was meant to tell the stories of the elderly people who live in Ohio Eastern Star Home.

“The students who participated in the Eastern Star puppet project are enrolled in a Community-Engaged Puppetry Theater class at Kenyon College,” said Rebecca Wolf, associate professor of drama at Kenyon. “Although the puppet show was the culmination of the collaboration between the students and the community, the focus of the project was primarily on the process of engaging with the community members and working together creatively. The project gave the students and senior residents a common focus and created opportunities for them to connect in ways that they might not typically have.”

The students in the puppet class and the senior citizens who live in Ohio Eastern Star Home created a show from the authentic, real-life stories of the senior citizens. The class time for the puppetry class was devoted to the students getting to know the senior citizens to the extent that they could write a puppet play based on a story from the senior citizens and create an entire puppet play from scratch based on the stories from the senior citizens.

“For the first couple sessions, the students and seniors talked and learned about each other in small groups,” said Wolf. “During that process, students collected oral histories and stories from the senior citizens, which they used as the inspiration for short puppetry works. We typically spent one of our two class sessions each week working on-site with the community partner. The class met at Eastern Star Home for about an hour on Wednesdays for six weeks.”

Even though the project was mainly led by the students in the puppetry class, the senior citizens were still very much involved in the creation of their own real-life stories into puppet plays. The senior citizens were able to participate in everything from actually making the puppets and scenery in the plays to performing in the puppet play and being an integral part of the rehearsal.

“The students led the development and realization of the puppetry pieces, but collaborated with the seniors throughout the process,” said Wolf. “We wanted to create opportunities for the seniors to participate creatively to the degree that they were able and felt comfortable. Some seniors helped with the puppet construction. Others were part of the rehearsal and performances. One of the seniors, Rachel Cunningham, came up with a creative solution to the challenge of creating white snow on a shadow screen. Staff at Eastern Star were also key collaborators and facilitators of the show.”

By being engaged in a community setting, the students who participated in the class were able to learn from working with the senior citizens whose stories they based their mini puppet plays on. This is no doubt a learning experience in theatrical storytelling that the students and senior citizens won’t soon forget.

“The students gained some insight into the process, ethics, opportunities, and challenges of community-engaged theater,” said Wolf. “The students had to develop a style and visual language for their group’s story and explore the form of puppetry that they chose to use. In addition, they gained some insight into life experiences that were different from their own.”

The actual stories from the senior citizens that were adapted into puppet plays by the Kenyon students included a story about the life work of a minister, a story about a girl trying to visit her boyfriend with her erratic horse named Crazy Dan, a story about a couple’s young love, a story about a couple that took in two children who got lost during a blizzard in 1978, and a story about a 50th wedding anniversary.

The Kenyon students involved in the puppetry show were Grace Jolliffe, Amanda Bradley, Hannah Johnston, Emily Nielson, Rose Paulson, Kathleen Duffy, Naseem Alavi, Emily Blanquera, and Sally Vogel.

The group will next be working with students in the Learning Zone program at The Salvation Army in Knox County.