MOUNT VERNON — Paul T. Frye, 86, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 3, 1934, to the late Clarence and Thelma (Sigman) Frye in Gambier.

Paul was a lifetime member of the Grove Church of Christ in Gambier. He worked and retired from Ross Brothers Salvage in Mount Vernon. Paul served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.

Paul loved to fish and hunt. His favorite fishing spot was the Ohio Power lakes in McConnelsville. He supported local sports, especially girls fast-pitch softball.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Frye, Paul (Jean) Frye Jr., Connie Sherman, Judy Wilson, Patty (Ralph) Bower; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Mae (Lahmon) Frye; and a brother, Clarence Frye.

At Paul’s request, there will be no funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.

