Let there be light(s)

10:37 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Installation of the light pole on the corner of South Main Street and Gambier Street got underway Wednesday in Mount Vernon. The light pole was set by Greenwich Electric, Inc. The project has faced numerous delays since late 2019, turning the busy downtown intersection into a four-way stop until the project is completed.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

