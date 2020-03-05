Hawks’ bombs stun Cardington

LOGAN — When Cardington-Lincoln girls basketball coach Jamie Edwards scouted Berlin Hiland on Saturday, he saw a team that missed on its first 12 3-point attempts and hoped for the same fortune Wednesday night.

No such luck. The Hawks torched the Pirates for 14 long balls, knocking in 10 before halftime and rolling to a 69-31 win in a Division III regional semifinal at Logan.

“They couldn’t hit a 3 for the longest time,” Edwards remarked on Hiland’s 54-37 win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in a district title game. “We (thought we’d) stretch them out and they’ll miss. But they did a good job of stretching us out on the wing. They were hitting shots deep and we were in their face.”

It wasn’t just the adept shooting by Hiland, the top-ranked team in the final AP poll. The Hawks had 14 steals and turned over Cardington 32 times – 22 in the first half alone.

“Their pressure killed us,” Edwards said. “We caved in their pressure. We had some good (possessions) where we broke their pressure and got good looks. But for the most part, the man-to-man pressure got into us. It just gave us fits and we got a little frustrated and that led to more turnovers.”

Brynn Mullet and Kyli Horn each knocked down four 3-pointers in the first two quarters for the Hawks as they built a 44-17 lead at the break.

“We really felt like we had to shoot it well early because they do a really great job with their 1-3-1 zone,” Hiland coach Dave Schlabach said. “They make you shoot the 3, so you better hit some or it’s going to be a long night.”

Morgan Yoder caught fire in the second half with four from behind the arc. Mullet finished with 15 points on five triples and Horn and Yoder added 14 apiece to pace Hiland.

Yoder also led with five steals and four assists and Zoe Miller added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Hawks (26-1).

Schlabach was worried about Cardington’s formidable duo in the post of Casey Bertke and Hannah Wickline, who both played in their final games. The two accounted for the first 19 Pirate points.

“We had to adjust for two really good big kids,” Schlabach said. “But I thought our guard pressure was really, really good.”

But Hiland’s defense shut everyone else down. Beth Hardwick’s 3-pointer with 4:39 left in the third quarter accounted for the first points not scored by Bertke and Wickline.

“We were a little intimidated,” Edwards said. “We calmed down a little bit in the second half, but when you’re down 20 and 30 – you tend to play a little safer when the pressure’s off. It’s good … we’ll learn from that. That’s the style we’ll need to play next year.”

Bertke finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a pair of blocks and a couple of steals. She capped her stellar career as the all-time leading scorer at Cardington in both the boys and girls basketball programs with 1,716 points.

Wickline finished with nine points, four rebounds, a pair of blocks and two steals for the Pirates (24-2).

“We’re losing two great seniors with 86 career wins and we’re going to miss them,” Edwards said. “Our whole style of play has to change now. I think I ran the high-low all five years I’ve been at Cardington. Now, we don’t have anyone over 6-feet.”

Hiland moves on to the regional final round to take on Seaman North Adams on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Logan.