MOUNT VERNON — Harold Hoagland, 93, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Brookdale of Mount Vernon surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Nov. 14, 1926, in Mount Vernon, the son of James and Ruth (Dial) Hoagland. Harold proudly served in the United States Navy and retired in 1988 after 45 years of employment with Cooper Energy Services.

Harold was a member of the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555 of Mount Vernon and always enjoyed his women friends at Flappers.

He is survived by his son Michael Hoagland of Mount Vernon; two granddaughters, Kylie (Max) Dudevszky of Mount Vernon and Kelsey (Heath) Baker of Mount Vernon; five great-grandchildren, Kinley Baker, Kaden Baker, Kasen Baker, Alec Dudevszky, Kaleb Baker; step-son, Roger (Karen) Rockwell of Mount Vernon; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Smith of Mount Vernon.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Marie Rettig.

The family will observe private services. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Harold Hoagland.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.