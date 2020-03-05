MOUNT VERNON — Florence Irene Skeen, 75, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield.

She was born April 14, 1944, in Malone, New York to the late C. Orvis and Naomi (Crawford) Fairchild. Florence was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ.

She is survived by sisters, Harriet (John) Parker, Ruth (Steve) Williams, Esther (Jeff) Carpenter, Lois (Rick) Sipes; her brother, Calvin (Elaine) Fairchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Skeen, and her brother, Clark Fairchild.

Friends may call Monday, March 9, from 12-1 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Prater officiating. Burial will follow in Mound View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Florence Irene Skeen.