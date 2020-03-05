Fair board explains food vendor cuts

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Fair board addressed some community concerns involving the decision to change the looks and variety of the food vendors at the 2020 fair at their Wednesday night meeting.

Jeff Paugh, a concerned community member, brought up the topic of the board’s decision to go in a different direction when it comes to food vendors. Last week, a local food vendor received a letter, which was obtained by the News, from the board stating that they had decided to “change the looks and variety” what they had to offer food-wise. The local vendor was informed that they would not be invited back to the 2020 Knox County Fair.

Kyle Atherton, chairman of concessions, addressed the concerns brought to the board by Paugh, who asked about how the board decided to change up the vendors. Atherton said that all the vendors knew about the changes coming. At every meeting, Atherton said he has mentioned that changes were coming to the fair.

“It’s not like this is an easy decision to make because a lot of this is people’s livelihoods,” Atherton said.

Atherton outlined the process he did when determining who wouldn’t come back to the 2020 fair. He said he looked at all the vendors and who carried the same items. He then looked at revenues each vendor brought in every year. Those who made enough to cover the minimum required — which is the spot fee for the vendor — and more, were the ones he kept. He said that the vendor in question wasn’t making enough money to carry themselves over to the next year. This was part of the reason why they were not invited back.

“We have to run this as a business or else we go broke,” Atherton pointed out.

Paugh asked how many other vendors received similar letters and Atherton answered it was about 15 or 16. Atherton said he wasn’t comfortable sharing the list because he doesn’t want to affect the vendors’ other locations.

“A Knox County vendor (is a local vendor),” Paugh said when asked how he defined a local vendor. Atherton pointed about that about 14 out of the 50 vendors being considered are located in the county.

“We try to take care of the locals,” Atherton said. He mentioned that this decision wasn’t personal but they have to hold people accountable because at one point the fair wasn’t making enough money to run, which is way they are making changes to how the fair is running.

“We are here for the youth fair and the public as far as putting on a fair,” board President Dustin Beheler said. “And in order to do that, it has to be run like a business.”

He said that they have been going through every aspect of the fair and are trying to break even or make money if they can.

“If we’re losing, we have to figure out why and fix it,” Beheler said. He said certain information was withheld from the letter because they didn’t want certain information getting out to the public and that’s why it seemed vague.

Word of this spread on Facebook and eventually into the hands of Ann Weisent-Page who is the administrator of the Facebook group Knox Foodies. She spoke earlier to the News, stating that her concern as the group’s administrator was based on the mission of supporting local food vendors. She also attended the meeting as a concerned community member.

“I think the most important thing to take out of this,” Weisent-Page said to the board, “is that you represent Knox County. And you are a government agency, an arm of the commissioners, and so you really as a board do represent this community.”

She said that while she knows there are business decisions that have to be made, what unsettled people the most was how unprofessional the letter was and that in hindsight, it would have been helpful if the letter mentioned the criteria for who would be given contracts for the fair. She mentioned that the criteria were valid but the board made the mistake of not being upfront and transparent about how the decision was made.

“Would I rather see a local vendor in here than someone out of our county, absolutely,” she said. But she knows there are not enough food vendors in the county for that. She asked that the board think about their commitment to the county and that people understand their decisions before things like this happen again. She also believes that the board needs to figure how vendors can be reconsidered for next year’s fair.

Atherton said that at least 50 percent of the vendors live within a 30-minute drive of the county and that’s how they make most of their money. The change is in part to make sure that they are making the money to keep running the fair and to bring variety, he said. Beheler agreed to say that the old board left the fair in a place where it wasn’t working well and the new and current board are trying to make things more efficient.

Paugh said after the meeting, that he would be returning to next month’s meeting. He said that he received some answers but still has more questions that he wants to be answered.