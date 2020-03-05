Doctor says US behind developed nations in Medicare for All presentation

GAMBIER — America’s healthcare system is unsustainable as well as unconscionable, a past president of Physicians for a National Health Program, a reform group with more than 17,000 members, recently explained to about 40 people who attended a Medicare for All Town Hall at Kenyon College’s Higley Auditorium.

The Feb. 24 event, featuring Dr. Johnathon Ross, a Cornell graduate and associate clinical professor of internal medicine at the University of Toledo, was sponsored by the Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists of America (KDYSA). He spoke for more than an hour, producing slides that compared US health outcomes against other western nations that provide nationalized healthcare coverage for their citizens.

Ross called a lack of adequate healthcare to tens of millions of Americans — resulting in 39,000 deaths per year — the moral issue of our time and urged young adults as well as all citizens to advocate for Medicare for All. One recent Yale study in the journal Lancet cited the number of lives that would be saved from Medicare for All coverage would actually be 68,000 per year. It found that a single-payer, government-run system would eliminate the daily struggles facing uninsured as well as under-insured Americans who often cannot afford their out-of-pocket premiums, co-pays and deductibles, and thereby do not visit physicians when needed.

Ross said it is time for Americans with health insurance to stop castigating those who lack insurance or are under-insured, as all Americans are citizens and deserving of coverage as a human right. The current Democratic presidential candidate nomination process will place Medicare for All ideas, versus a public option plan building upon the Affordable Care Act (ACA), on the front burner of political discourse for the next eight months, he noted. The other untenable alternative is to do nothing and let healthcare costs continue to skyrocket.

“I always start with the ethical dilemma … Would you have healthcare for all, as you would have it for yourself?” he asked, while noting that American presidents since Teddy Roosevelt in 1912 have been attempting nationalized healthcare, with little success.

But Americans are becoming more aware of the inequities of the current system, particularly younger adults, he said. The answer to the ethical question of how to improve the healthcare system will go a long way toward determining America’s future moral direction, as well as its economic expenditures, he added. Ross said there are 28 to 30 million Americans without any health insurance; another 40 million who would go bankrupt if someone in their household suffered a serious illness; and another 50 million people who would have their healthcare coverage taken away with a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Medical bills are the nation’s leading cause of bankruptcy.

And yet, Ross noted, the economics of raising the healthcare burden on all Americans should be a call to all for change. Due to rising medical care and its administrative costs along with prescription drug prices, the United States healthcare system accounted for 17.2 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product in 2017. That compared to 12.3 percent for Switzerland, 11.5 percent for France, 11.3 percent for Germany, 10.9 percent for Sweden, and 10.4 percent for Canada.

Just one way those nations keep overall costs lower is through much more affordable prescription drug prices negotiated by their governments, he said. The United States pays $1,026 per capita annually for prescription drugs, while Denmark citizens on the opposite end of the pay spectrum pay $240 per capita. Meanwhile, American pharmaceutical company profits total $72.7 billion per year. Health insurance companies do well also, with $22.1 billion in profit.

With those figures in mind, Ross described the US healthcare system as one placing pure corporate profit as a priority over the health of the American people, with the United States citizenry subjected to far higher medical bills, administrative costs, and pharmaceutical prescription drug costs, than any other western industrialized nation — all of which have nationalized health coverage for all of their citizens similar to Medicare, a US program for senior citizens ages 65 and older.

With a single-payer, government-run Medicare for All system, Ross said the United States would save $600 billion annually — from budgeting hospitals, a simple, single fee system for caregivers that would allow patients to see doctors of their choice, and would give the federal government power to negotiate for reasonable drug prices and medical equipment costs. The administrative costs of Medicare for All would be low, similar to Medicare’s at three percent.

By contrast, he said medical insurance companies, which force patients into seas of administrative red tape to process bills from procedures and even simple doctor visits, charge administration costs that are far higher. Even the Affordable Care Act, which was negotiated by medical insurance company lobbyists, sets administrative costs at 20 percent. That is unacceptable, Ross said, and is why many patients cannot afford ACA-provided plans, which have high deductibles into the thousands of dollars in many cases.

Under our current privatized healthcare system, Americans are paying insurance companies to be the unnecessary middlemen, Ross emphasized — which forces those with health insurance into networks that restrict patient access by only allowing them to see doctors in their networks. And yet, one false argument those with private health insurance often make is how much “choice” they have, he said, adding that a single-payer system would provide far more patient choices for doctors.

Kenyon student Nick Becker, the co-chair of Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists of America, said the student organization of more than 20 members said Ross was chosen by students for the Medicare for All Town Hall because being a physician, in Ohio, he knows the way the health insurance industry prioritizes profit over patient outcomes and how devastating that has been and continues to be for the economy.

Ross said the explosion of administrative costs in American healthcare coverage began in 1973, when under President Richard Nixon, health insurers, which had been non-profit community benefit organizations, were turned into a competitive industry. Increasing administrative complexity and costs have followed ever since, finding ways to exclude the most vulnerable patients with the most serious illnesses.

That administrative complexity has included such inventions as HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) plans that limit care to being provided by doctors within the HMO plan.

The United States, despite healthcare costs per capita that are about twice the cost of other western nations, does not fare better on important health outcomes, Ross said, and instead is wedged “in the middle of the pack” in that regard. As one example, the Infant Mortality Rate in the United States is 6.1 deaths per 1,000 live births, versus 4.8 per 1,000 in Canada, he noted. The maternal mortality rate in the US is 12.7 deaths per 1,000, which is nearly double that of the United Kingdom, which is 6.5.

Many western nations are also seeing their citizens live longer than US citizens, one of those nations being Canada.